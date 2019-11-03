Menorah monument in Colombia vandalized

Colombian government says vandalism of monument in Bogota is an expression of "intolerance and hate".

The Colombian government and Israel’s ambassador have condemned the vandalism of a menorah monument in Bogota.

The Colombian foreign ministry on Friday described the defacement of the monument on Israel State Avenue in the Colombian capital as an expression of “intolerance and hate”, reported The Associated Press.

Israeli Ambassador Christian Cantor tweeted a had photograph of the stone monument. The photo shows a swastika painted in orange on the base of the monument with the engraved word “Israel” covered in paint.

Cantor thanked Colombia for its statement of solidarity, adding that efforts to fight anti-Semitism will continue.

Marcus Pekel, leader of the Jewish community in Colombia, said, according to Channel 13 News, "This is a horrifying, unacceptable and especially offensive event, as the Jewish menorah is a symbol of peace."

The menorah monument is a work by Colombian artist Joel Grossman. The artist, along with the Jewish community in Bogota, donated the monument to the city in the 1970s.