Rocks thrown at Border Police vehicle near Yitzhar

Rocks thrown toward Border Police vehicle at the entrance to the community of Yitzhar in Samaria. No injuries or damages.

Rocks were thrown on Saturday night toward a Border Police vehicle at the entrance to the community of Yitzhar in Samaria. There were no injuries or damages, and officers on the scene launched a search for the suspects.

The Border Police said that "the defense establishment condemns any attempt to harm fighters operating in the Yitzhar region by enforcing a closed military area order and protecting the lives of local residents."

Last Friday, the tires of a vehicle were punctured and inscriptions were spray painted in the Palestinian Arab town of Yatma, near the Tapuah junction.

The words "hello from the hill in Yitzhar" were spray painted on the vehicle, while the words "enclosed military area" were spray painted on a nearby wall.