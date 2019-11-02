'Serious security mistake' to appoint Bennett Defense Minister

Construction and Housing Minister Yoav Gallant (Likud) responded Saturday night to the rumors that MK Naftali Bennett (New Right) may soon be appointed Defense Minister.

"I estimate that the Prime Minister understands the importance of the Defense Ministry, and will not appoint Bennett to the position," Gallant told News 13. He added that appointing Bennett as Defense Minister would be "a serious security mistake."

Recently, it was reported that Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is debating offering Bennett the position of Defense Minister, and that negotiations had reached an advanced stage.

Speaking to Channel 12's "Meet the Press" program, Bennett said that he has not received an offer for the position.

"I have not received [an offer] to be Defense Minister or any other minister. I will consider it when it comes," he said.