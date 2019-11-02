Gantz: 'Israel will never give in to hatred'

MK Benny Gantz, who chairs the Knesset's Blue and White party, spoke about the rifts in Israeli society at a Saturday event in memory of former Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, who was assassinated in Tel Aviv in November 1995.

Tens of thousands of people attended the event, which was held in Tel Aviv's Rabin Square.

"Allow me to tell you, as Yitzhak Rabin, obm, said, that I as well am a bit emotional," Ynet quoted Gantz as saying. "The State of Israel will never give in to hatred. The citizens of Israel will never lower their gaze when faced with the agents of hatred. The children of Israel will no longer grow up in a country where some of the leaders see hatred as holy."

"Yitzhak Rabin was murdered because of the rifts, the incitement, and the hatred. Twenty-four years afterwards, Yitzhak Rabin is no longer with us, but unfortunately and to our embarrassment, incitement has once again raised its ugly head.

"The rifts render us strangers towards each other, and hatred has once again become a dangerous weapon used by politicians who have no boundaries.

"The past few years have proven to us that incitement does not belong to any political camp or sector. The leaders of the left, right, and center have an obligation to put an end to those whose tongues do not stop wagging. That is my obligation, and that is the obligation of the Likud's leaders, the obligation of the leaders of the Religious Zionist community, the obligation of the leaders of the left, and the obligation of the leaders of the Arab public."