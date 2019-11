Aviation blogger Sam Chui on EL AL 747 departure flight Tourism expert Efraim Kamisar meets the famous aviation blogger during the special departure flight of El Al Boeing 747 Arutz Sheva,

The flight brought the passengers to Rome, where they stayed for Shabbat. The Great Synagogue was especially full, with the 400 400 additional Israelis who came on the 747.





