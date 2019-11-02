Goldins: Return of terrorist's body contrary to Cabinet decision

The Goldin family, whose son's body is being held by Hamas, reacts to the transfer of the body of a terrorist to Gaza.

The family of Lieutenant Hadar Goldin contacted Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Attorney-General Dr. Avichai Mandelblit through Prof. Aviad Hacohen and Adv. Oded Saburai following the transfer of the body of the terrorist Amiad Khalil Ibrahim last week to Gaza.

Goldin was killed and his body kidnapped during a United Nations-brokered ceasefire during 2014's Operation Protective Edge.

The family noted that "the transfer of the body is a violation of the decisions of the Political-Security Cabinet of January 2017, as well as of the decisions of the Supreme Court which ordered the government to implement its decisions and cease transferring the bodies of Hamas members for burial as long as the organization holds IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians."

"This process again arouses the concern, which has occurred in the past, that despite its promises, the Israeli government is acting in a 'zig-zag' manner on this issue and doesn't stand behind its own decisions, and time after time returns the bodies of Hamas members and people affiliated with them to Gaza without them first returning the IDF soldiers they are holding to Israel."