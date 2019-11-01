Zarif: Iranians will never submit to bullying

Iranian Foreign Minister calls on US to rejoin 2015 nuclear deal, claims Trump's policy of maximum pressure has failed.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Friday called on the United States to rejoin the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.

"Subjecting construction workers to Economic Terrorism only manifests maximum failure of ‘maximum pressure,’” tweeted Zarif.

The “US can sanction every man, woman & child but Iranians will never submit to bullying. Rather than dig itself deeper, US should abandon failed policies & return to JCPOA,” he added, referring to the official name of the Iran deal.

US President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 deal last May. Since that time, his administration has ramped up the sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

On Thursday, the US announced it had imposed sanctions on Iran’s construction sector and trade in four materials used in its military or nuclear programs.

A day earlier, the US and six Gulf allies announced sanctions on 25 entities associated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Lebanese-based Hezbollah terrorist organization.

In response to the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal and its imposition of sanctions, Iran has scaled back its compliance with the 2015 deal.

The country's nuclear chief said recently that Iran plans to start using a new array of IR-6 type advanced centrifuges for enriching uranium within weeks. Under the terms of the 2015 deal, the Islamic Republic had committed to not using the array until late 2023.

Two weeks ago, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s chief of staff declared that Iran will reduce more of its nuclear commitments if the remaining parties to the 2015 nuclear deal fail to help the country reap economic benefits from the accord.

