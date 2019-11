Anti-Semitism and anti-Israelism: Is there really a difference between them?

Jewish man is escorted from from the site of a shooting in Halle

Jay Shapiro wonders how the world allows itself to continue without being shaken as anti-Semitism rearing its head just over seventy years after the Holocaust.

In his opinion, it is precisely Germany that has stepped back and today American Jews also suffer from anti-Semitic persecution.

Shapiro states that until the various countries take responsibility and burn the scourge, the Jews of the world are in clear and immediate danger.