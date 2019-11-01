Is there a contradiction between being Jewish and being human?

We believe that we are chosen and challenged for a spiritual quest like no others. But we need to remember that we are humans and Jews.

The first two sedras of the Torah - B'reishit and No'ach make up 5% of the p'sukim of the Torah, 4.7% of the Torah's words, 4.6% of the letters and lines in a Sefer Torah.

The other 95% of the Torah deals with the Avot and Imahot, the Tribes, Moshe, Aharon, and Miriam. B'nei Yisrael, the Jewish people.

G-d gave the Torah to Am Yisrael. It is our Guide to Life. It contains OUR early history. It contains the Taryag mitzvot that we are expected to abide by.

We daven to Elokei Avraham, Elokei Yitzchak, Veilokei Yaakov. We ask He who blessed Avoteinu Avraham, Yitzchak, v'Yaakov, Moshe, Aharon, David uShlomo, to bless us. We bless our daughters with May G-d make you like Sara, Rivka, Rachel and Leah.

NACHON L'ACHSHAV, as of this moment, the internet says that the World Population is estimated at approx. 7,655,534,000. The number of Jews in the world is estimated at 15,000,000.

The point is to say that the world is NOT made up of the 7.6 billion people plus the 15 million Jews, but rather the 7.6 billion people include 15 million who are Jewish.

Sounds obvious, but as Jews, we sometimes forget that each and everyone is also a human being, sharing this planet with billions of other people.

If the term B'nei Yisrael refers to the Jewish People, and the term B'nei No'ach refers to the non-Jews of the world, than B'nei No'ach plus B'nei Yisrael equals B'nei Adam.

B'reishit and No'ach are part of the Torah to remind us that we didn't start from Avraham and Sara; we began like all humankind, with Adam and Chava... No'ach (and Naama)...

On Rosh HaShana, in the Musaf Amida, specifically in the Bracha of Zichronot, ,we find:

And No'ach too You remembered with love... deliverance and compassion... As it is written, And G-d remembered No'ach and all the animals that were with him on the Ark...

No'ach got an intro, a mention of G-d's love, and a pasuk. This is followed by a pasuk about B'nei Yisrael in Egypt, and so on.

Yes, we believe that we are chosen and challenged for a spiritual quest like no others (which others can join). BUT we need to remember that we are human beings AND Jews. It's not either or.