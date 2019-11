Dr. Sam Minskoff, a member of the Aliyah Team at Arutz Sheva, talks about the innate inclination Jews have that spark many Jews to look into - and make - Aliyah.

Dr. Minskoff argues that this is not accidental or incidental. Rather, whether aware or not the Jew considers Aliyah at some time or another and that fear clouds vision and “provides practical” reasons to stay put and stay safe. Ironically, this very dynamic is the DANGER that is killing Jews.