Right-wing bloc leaders to meet with Netanyahu

Leaders of the right-wing and religious parties allied with the Likud will meet with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem this coming Sunday, amid efforts by the Blue and White party to dismantle the right-wing bloc.

The meeting of the bloc members and Netanyahu is slated to take place at 1:30 p.m., and will include representatives of all of the factions which allied themselves with the Likud following the September 17th election to form the right-wing bloc, including Shas, the New Right, the Jewish Home – National Union, and United Torah Judaism.

Prime Minister Netanyahu is expected to ask faction leaders that they coordinate their positions jointly with the bloc as a whole, and to decide how to proceed, following overtures by the Blue and White party to some – but not all – of the member factions of the right-wing bloc.

While Blue and White has quietly reached out to some members of the right-wing bloc, thus far all of the member factions have refused to split off from the bloc, maintaining the demand that all of the bloc’s faction’s be accepted into any possible unity government.