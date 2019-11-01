Let's teach our children to value their money

What is the best way to teach teens life skills like budgeting and saving?

Teaching teens to be financially responsible is one of the most important jobs a parent can do. How can you present budgeting, saving, and other financial concepts in a way that teens can relate to?

Tamsen Butler, author of The Complete Guide to Personal Finance for Teenagers, explains why it is important to talk to your children about money from an early age and how giving teens an allowance helps them learn basic financial concepts.

Should a volatile market cause concern? On today's financial podcast, Doug Goldstein, CFP, talks about the importance of accepting the ups and downs of the market if you are a long-term investor.