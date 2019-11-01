'We've made mistakes': The bad days for Boeing

Boeing officials face lawmakers, families on Capitol Hill. How it will end?

Boeing's CEO faces lawmakers and grieving families. What needs to change to prevent systemic failures in the future?

Join Natalie Kitroeff, reporter for The New York Times covering Boeing and aviation safety, Captain Larry Rooney, president of the Coalition of Airline Pilots Association, which represents over 30,000 professional airline pilots at 14 airlines, and Mike Perrone, national president of the Professional Aviation Safety Specialists, a union representing FAA inspectors, technicians, engineers and others.

They discuss the Boeing hearing and its implications for the future of the company in particular and the aviation industry in general.