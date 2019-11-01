Greenblatt says goodbye to the White House

US Middle East envoy officially completes his term. "It was an incredible honor, privilege & blessing to serve our amazing country."

Jason Greenblatt on Thursday officially completed his term as US President Donald Trump's envoy to the Middle East.

Greenblatt, who lives in Teaneck, New Jersey, left his office in the White House after packing his personal belongings.

“Today is my last day at the White House. It was an incredible honor, privilege & blessing to serve our amazing country. Thank you President Trump & all my colleagues for your service & dedication. God Bless the USA!” he tweeted.

Greenblatt, a 53-year-old Orthodox Jew, has been working with Trump for many years. During the US presidential election, he served as an adviser on Israel, and after Trump entered the White House, Greenblatt was appointed the US envoy to the Middle East.

At the beginning of September, he announced his desire to step down from his post, explaining that he wanted to spend time with his wife Naomi and his six children, whom he did not see much while working in Washington.

Avi Berkowitz, who serves as White House adviser Jared Kushner's assistant in the White House, will receive most of Greenblatt’s responsibilities.

Berkowitz, 30, is an Orthodox Jew who assisted Kushner when he served as a businessman, during Trump's election campaign, and later in the White House. Though he is closer to Kushner, Berkowitz's official title has been "special assistant" to Trump.

Berkowitz was raised in Long Island's Jewish community of Lawrence, and speaks Hebrew. During his high school years, he studied in the Far Rockaway yeshiva. He later spent two years in Jerusalem's Kol Torah yeshiva.

Berkowitz earned a B.A. from a New York University college, and earned an M.A. in law at Harvard. He met Kushner by chance during a Passover vacation both men happened to spend in Arizona.

Berkowitz is expected to replace Greenblatt, though a small portion of Greenblatt's duties will be transferred to Brian Hook, the US Special Representative for Iran and Senior Policy Adviser to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.