Dr. Kedar still insists: Yigal Amir didn't murder Rabin

Kedar says that his claim is based on facts that contradict the official version, most notably the gunshot wounds in Rabin's body

Dr. Mordechai Kedar reiterated his claim that Yigal Amir did not murder Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin.

In an interview on Channel 13 News, Kedar explained that he bases his claim on a few facts that contradict Amir being the assassin, most notably the location of the gunshot wounds in Rabin's body. "Amir shot him in the back, from behind. How is it that all the doctors report that the gunshot wounds show that Rabin was shot in the chest? It came out of nowhere?"

Kedar added that Rabin entered the car immediately after the shooting but arrived at the Ichilov Hospital about 20 minutes later in a mobile intensive care unit. Kedar asked "How did he arrive in a mobile intensive care unit? Who transferred him? When and where? It took a full 20 minutes?"

Kedar noted that bloodstains were found on the front seat next to the driver in Rabin's car. He added that he has evidence of this from two sources, the burial society and former politician Rabbi Haim Druckman. According to these sources, 'on the night of the murder or the night afterward, two people were buried in the Yarkon cemetery. Is this related to the bloodstains? Apparently, these are the bodies of two people who knew too much."

Earlier on Thursday, a petition of support for Dr. Kedar was publicized, signed by thousands of people, including hundreds of students from Bar Ilan University, where Kedar is a lecturer.

"Dr. Kedar constantly devotes his time and energy to defending the State of Israel, fighting off falsehoods, incitement and propaganda against the state and its citizens, all in his own personal time, with all his heart and a genuine sense of mission for Israel," the petition stated.



"While Israeli academia is infested with professors and doctors whose salaries are paid by citizens of the State of Israel, who use their time to defame the State of Israel, supporting BDS on the inside, supporting Israel's haters and promoting anti-Zionism, Bar-Ilan University chose to specifically summon Dr. Kedar for disciplinary proceedings, and to suspend him from representing the university."

The petition claims that the attitude toward Kedar is also tainted with discrimination: "Bar-Ilan University President, Prof. Arie Zaban and University Rector Prof. Miriam Faust chose the wrong target. When Dr. Uri Weiss of Bar Ilan said after a terror attack in Kiryat Arba that 'when parents choose to live in a place that places their children at risk in the name of theology, it is a collective psychosis' he wasn't reprimanded nor was he subject to a disciplinary committee."

"When Prof. Orna Sasson-Levy, Professor of the Department of Sociology and Anthropology and of the Gender Studies Program at Bar-Ilan University, signed petitions and participated in the events of the extremist propaganda organization, Breaking the Silence, Bar-Ilan did not consider it inappropriate."

"It is permissible to criticize Dr. Kedar like he criticizes others. It's permissible to say that his words are in error or they're inappropriate. That is why the State of Israel is a free state with freedom of opinion and expression. But from there to the serious harm to his name and livelihood, and his silencing by a summons to a disciplinary committee is too much."