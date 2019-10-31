Har Nof's name to be changed to Na'ot Yosef

J-m mayor announces that Har Nof will be renamed in honor of two great rabbis, R' Ovadia Yosef and R' Yosef Shalom Eliashiv.

Members of the Chief Rabbinate Council convened at the home of Rabbi Ovadia Yosef on the sixth anniversary of his death in the Har Nof neighborhood of Jerusalem.

The meeting was attended by Chief Rabbi Dovid Lau and Rabbi Yitzchak Yosef, members of the Chief Rabbinate Council as well as Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon.

At the meeting, Jerusalem mayor Moshe Lion announced that the name of Har Nof will be changed to Na'ot Yosef in honor of the two great rabbis, Rabbi Ovadia Yosef and Rabbi Yosef Shalom Elyashiv.

Rabbi Yitzchak Yosef spoke in remembrance of his father, who also served as chief rabbi of Israel. "In this room, my father toiled in Torah. Torah went out from this room for the Jewish people. My father would toil here in Torah night and day with great diligence and therefore it's fitting to hold the meeting in his learning room.

"When we were elected to serve as the Chief Rabbis," he told the attendees, "we arrived here and my father received us in this room and gave us his blessing. He instructed us to make decisions together in brotherhood and peace and his blessing accompanies us until this day and will accompany us further."