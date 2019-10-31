Zionist General Council: 'Judea and Samaria,' not 'West Bank'

The Zionist General Council approved a resolution presented by 'World Likud' calling on the Israeli government to apply Israeli sovereignty to the Jordan Valley and Judea and Samaria as well as to encourage settlement in this area.

The Zionist General Council is the General Assembly of the World Zionist Organization, consisting of 171 members, Jews from all over the world and from all streams and organizations.

It was also resolved that the World Zionist Organization, the Zionist General and the limited and expanded management use the official name "Judea and Samaria" in their declarations, publications and maps, instead of the name "West Bank", and recommend to their representatives in the Jewish National Fund, the World Zionist Organization and all other Zionist organizations that they use this terminology as wekk.