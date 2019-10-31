Chabad Rabbi postpones funeral as wildfires rage in Ca.

Rabbi Mendel Wolvosky of Sonoma County and his family bring food to families who lost electricity, breakfast to firefighters.

The Kincade Fire in northern California has spread to 76,000 acres.

Chabad Rabbi Mendel Wolvosky of Sonoma County was forced to reschedule a funeral for one of his congregants due to the fires, according to a report on Chabad.org.

Rabbi Wolvosky, his wife Altie and their children are trying to help residents who lost their electricity by bringing them cooked food. They also brought breakfast to emergency personnel on Tuesday to show their appreciation for their dedication.

“We wanted to show our appreciation for their dedication and selflessness, and just say ‘thank you,’ ” Wolvovsky told Chabad.org. “These firefighters are coming from all across the state and other states as well and just hearing a real ‘thank you’ helps them keep going.”

At the height of the fire, 200,000 people in Sonoma County were forced to evacuate, including several Jewish communities.

Chabad rabbis in other areas of California affected by the fires, such as Simi Valley, Bel Air and Porter Ranch have also been tending to the needs of local residents.

The Getty Fire in Los Angeles, which erupted early Monday morning in the hills north of the Getty Center, has burned more than 600 acres and caused the evacuation of some of the wealthiest neighborhoods in California.

Among the Jewish institutions forced to close temporarily due to the Getty fire were the Skirball Cultural Center, American Jewish University and Milken Community Schools, the Jewish Journal of Los Angeles reported. Milken removed its Torah scrolls to safety, according to the report.

The Leo Baeck Temple, which said in a message on social media that the Getty fire is burning very near its building, also removed its Torah scrolls and closed.

Some other Los Angeles-area synagogues have closed temporarily but are working to help match up community members who are willing to host families displaced by the fire and those who need assistance. Synagogues farther from the fire are providing a place to get meals, water or other assistance for those who are stranded.