Man found dead near highway in Netanya

A man's body was found without signs of life near the coastal highway in Netanya.

Mendy Oshky and Rami Ben Aharon were two of the first responders at the scene. "Unfortunately a 40-year-old man was found and pronounced dead at the scene," Oshky said. "An abandoned motorcycle was found on the side of the highway approximately a third of a mile away from where the body was found."

"The highway was closed due to the incident. This is the second motorcycle fatality in the past few hours on Israel's highways."