House votes to formalize impeachment inquiry

The US House of Representatives voted Thursday to formalize the impeachment investigations against President Donald Trump.

Two Democrats and all Republicans voted against the resolution, which passed 232-196.

The vote formalized the inquiry into Trump's efforts to convince the Ukrainian government to launch an investigation involving Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

President Trump responded by calling the investigation " The Greatest Witch Hunt In American History!"

"The Impeachment Hoax is hurting our Stock Market. The Do Nothing Democrats don’t care!" the president tweeted.