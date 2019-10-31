IDF Chief of Staff to Rabbis: Only commanders determine orders

'Only the commanders, with me as the head, set the orders, procedures and norms in the IDF,' Kochavi says.

Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi, spoke at the closing ceremony of the IDF officers' course and addressed the attempts by nationalist-haredi organizations to instruct IDF soldiers on how to conduct themselves during joint army service with female soldiers.

"Over the years, and more recently, I've come across attempts by non-military officials to dictate rules of conduct to soldiers, such as disseminating guidelines on joint service for men and women in the IDF," Kochavi said.

"I want to be very clear about this - only the commanders, with me as the head, set the orders, procedures and norms in the IDF."

Regarding women's service in the IDF, Kochavi said: "this ceremony, with 70 female officers, speaks for itself. The women serving in the IDF are a source of strength and power, and their contribution is immense in all units of the army. Men and women will continue to serve jointly, as one unit for one cause - the state of Israel."

Kochavi addressed the new officers: "In a moment, you will be entrusted with the sons and daughters of Israeli society. Be attentive, fair and humane. There's no power greater than a talk with a soldier who seems down. Remember to encourage and praise the unit's progress, strengthen the soldier who finds it difficult to finish the route, and know how to allow a soldier who needs it to visit home."