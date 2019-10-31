Revolutionary Guards salute Jewish soldiers, pray with Rabbi

Jewish community of Iran holds memorial for Jews killed in Iran-Iraq war attended by Revolutionary Guard forces.

An extraordinary event was documented this week in the Iranian capital, Tehran. Members of the Jewish community held a memorial service for the Jewish soldiers who were killed in the Iran-Iraq War in the 1980s.

The ceremony was joined by Muslim clerics and Revolutionary Guards representatives.

During the event, one of the rabbis gave a prayer in memory of the fallen for which the Revolutionary Guards saluted. After the ceremony was over, the senior delegates joined to help clean the graves of Jewish fighters.

About five years ago, a monument in memory of the Jewish victims killed in the war was inaugurated in Tehran.