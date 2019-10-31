2 seriously hurt in motorcycle crash in the south

Two people riding a motorcycle were seriously injured in a collision with a truck on Highway 90 near the Ketura junction Thursday afternoon.

The two were treated on the spot by Magen David Adom paramedics and evacuated by helicopter to Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva.

MDA paramedic Moshik Oren said: "Two young men, about 20-years-old, were lying on the edge of the road while the motorcycle was lying crushed nearby. We performed medical examinations and found that they were unconscious and suffering from systemic injuries. After performing life-saving medical operations, including providing medication, oxygen and splints, we transferred them to an MDA helicopter that landed on the spot, and evacuated the two of them to the hospital in serious condition."