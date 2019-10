7-year-old on PA children’s TV: I learned 'the art of the rifle' 7-year-old on PA children’s TV: I learned 'the art of the rifle,'; 'Abbas... my blood is your blood.' Arutz Sheva Staff,

Flash 90 'Education' Lyrics: "[Arafat] you are the rifle and I am the one who learned its art O [PA President] Mahmoud Abbas, walk on and don't worry... By Allah, my blood is your blood You are the history of wonders And if someone petty rushes to condemn you, don't worry about the dogs… [Arafat,] you are the morning of the Martyrs You are the evening of the Martyrs You are the source of the gallantry You are the storm of combat." [Official PA TV, The Best Home, Sept. 5, 2019]





