US envoy: Now is not right time

American Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt told Al Arabiya that Jared Kushner’s economic plan “will not move forward” without a political agreement, reiterating his criticism of Palestinian Authority unwillingness to discuss the plan.

“Jared Kushner and a very skilled team from the U.S. government put forth this $50 billion plan to help Palestinians, Jordanians, Egyptians, and the Lebanese. But none of it will work unless there’s a political plan that both sides, the Israelis and the Palestinians agree to,” Greenblatt said.

Greenblatt continued: “There are spoilers out there that are saying that this is nothing other than a bribe to the Palestinians.”

In the Al Arabiya interview, Greenblatt addressed the paper's readers: “I want to reiterate for your audience that we understand there is no economic peace alone, but we also want to drive home the point that there is no political peace without making sure the Palestinian lives are improved economically.”

On the US peace plan, Greenblatt said it is roughly 60 pages which will be handed to the PA and Israelis, calling on PA President Mahmoud Abbas not to set preconditions.

Greenblatt also qualified the description of the U.S. as a “mediator”, saying that his country is rather a “peace facilitator”.

Asked about his criticism of the PA on Twitter, Greenblatt said that he does not criticize ordinary "Palestinians".

“When I sit with ordinary Palestinians, they may disagree with our US policy, they may disagree with certain things that I say, but they are very realistic and warm and welcoming to the discussion. The PA (Palestinian Authority) unfortunately is not welcoming to the discussion. You can’t create peace based on that attitude,” he said.