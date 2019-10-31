Israel and US present UNRWA containment campaign

The Trump Administration is renewing aid to Israel in the fight against the United Nation Refugee Works Agency (UNRWA), which is supposed to deal with the so-called Palestinian refugees, reports Yisrael Hayom. Next week, the Fourth Committee in the General Assembly will begin discussions on renewing UNRWA's mandate for the years to come. Since the United Nations automatic majority does not allow the agency to close, Israel and the U.S. are trying to tighten oversight and increase transparency.

In preliminary discussions between the Israeli and American delegations, and with the assistance of other countries, it was decided to introduce two main requirements. One is to shorten the UNRWA mandate, so that it is renewed once a year, and not every three years as it has been until today. A second requirement that both countries intend to introduce is increasing transparency, so that UNRWA will be required to publish in detail all of its economic activities.

The background to the new demands is the suspicions of corruption at the top of the UNRWA agency, as revealed a few months ago in an internal UN report and in the international media. The Israeli delegation to the United Nations hopes that the power of the U.S., as well as the desire of the donor countries to know how their money is being used, will lead them to reform.

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon said: "We will work with all the tools until UNRWA closes."