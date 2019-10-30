Israeli woman missing in Paris

Israeli, French authorities searching for woman who went missing while visiting Paris with her family.

An Israeli tourist who traveled with her daughter in Paris on an organized trip has been missing for three weeks.

The daughter last saw her mother as she was standing at a crosswalk and the mother was standing on the other side, crossing at Champs Elysees Avenue in the center of the French capital. But suddenly the mother disappeared from before her eyes.

The daughter claims the mother is dealing with mental health issues.

The Foreign Ministry said that "the case has been recognized and handled on all channels by the Department of Israelis Abroad in the Consular Affairs Division of the Foreign Ministry and Israeli Consul in Paris, who are in continuous contact with family members."

"The consul is in contact with local police who circulated the missing image at all hospitals or rescue and relief services, after the embassy formally appealed to the French authorities for assistance in locating him," the ministry added.