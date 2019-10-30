Russian hacker to be extradited to the US

Justice Minister signs order extraditing Aleksey Burkov to the US despite Russian pressure.

Justice Minister Amir Ohana signed the order to extradite Russian hacker Aleksey Burkov to the United States Wednesday.

Burkov is wanted by the US for fraud and cybercrime and has been held in Israel for the last four years.

Burkov could have been a bargaining chip for Naama Issachar, an Israeli sentenced to prison in Russia for marijuana possession, but it was already decided he would be extradited.

Russia had pressured Israel not to extradite Burkov, who is wanted by Interpol, to the United States.