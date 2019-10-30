New Jersey: One dead as plane crashes into home

A plane traveling from Virgnia to Linden, New Jersey, crashed into a New Jersey home Tuesday morning, sparking a fire.

Woodbridge Township Mayor John E. McCormac said that no one was home at the time, but a vehicle was in the home's driveway. The homes on either side of the crash site were damaged. One neighbor who was at home at the time of the crash succeeded in escaping.

McCormac added that he does not believe "any civilians on the ground" were harmed by the crash, and that the pilot - who was killed - was the only person on board. He also said gas had been shut off to homes adjacent to the crash site, and that the local power company had shut electricity for 400 local homes.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement that the Cessna 414 plane crashed at approximately 11:00a.m. into a home in Colonia, an unincorporated community in Woodbridge Township.

It added that the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will open an investigation to determine the cause of the crash.

An NTSB spokesman estimated that it will take two or three days to recover all of the plane's pieces.