Israeli embassies, consulates go on strike

Israeli offices overseas close 'until further notice' after workers declare strike amid dispute with Finance Ministry.

Israeli embassies and consulates around the world have been closed, after Foreign Ministry workers declared a strike early Wednesday morning.

Embassy and consulate workers announced Wednesday that Israeli missions would be closed until further notice, amid an ongoing dispute between the Finance Ministry and the Foreign Ministry over funding for Israeli diplomats abroad.

Several Israeli embassies wrote on their Facebook pages Wednesday morning that they would be shuttered due to the dispute with the Finance Ministry.

“We’re sorry, but we will be closed today,” “due to the Finance Ministry violating agreements reached and signed by the Finance Ministry director-general on July 21st 2019, affecting state emissaries abroad, unilaterally altering decades-old policies. We are forced to close the [embassy].”

The strike affects not only all services performed by Foreign Ministry officials at embassies and consulates overseas, but also will force the closure of crossings from Judea, Samaria, and the Gaza Strip into pre-1967 Israel.