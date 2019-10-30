Labor angry at organizers of Rabin memorial

Labor secretary-general blasts organizers of rally in memory of Rabin for not inviting Amir Peretz to speak.

The secretary-general of the Labor Party, Eran Hermoni, on Tuesday blasted the organizers of the rally in memory of former Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, who decided not to invite Labor Party chairman Amir Peretz to speak.

The rally will be held this coming Saturday night at the Rabin Square in Tel Aviv.

"The late Yitzhak Rabin was murdered in a political murder while serving as prime minister, defense minister and chairman of the Labor party," Hermoni wrote in a post on Facebook.

"The fact that the organizers of the rally in his memory refuse to allow Labor chairman MK Amir Peretz to speak at the rally is simply a shameful, improper act,” he added.

"Of course, we will show up at the square and continue, as we do every year, to mark the horrific murder and Rabin's memory," the secretary general concluded.

Despite the fact that Yitzhak Rabin was the leader of the Labor Party, the organizers of the rally chose to invite Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz to be the keynote speaker at Saturday night’s rally.

The organizers said last week that this is the first time that no movement or association is organizing the annual rally and asked the public for assistance in funding it.