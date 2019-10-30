Winter is approaching: Is all the rain a blessing?

Water, water everywhere: The blessing of rain vs. the retribution of the Great Flood.

This week's Torah reading of the portion of Noah coincides with the arrival of the month of Marcheshvan.

That's no coincidence, since this is the month during which the punishment of the Great Flood occurred during the time of Noah. But yet it's also the time we start praying for rains of blessing and sustenance in the Land of Israel.

Yitzchak Reuven and Rabbi Chaim Richman discuss the true and unsung essence of the month of Marcheshvan and provide fascinating insights into the month's themes and spiritual challenges, in this week's edition of Temple Talk.