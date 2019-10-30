The Democratic Party: Loving Israel, conditionally

Why are candidates for the Democratic Party competing with a statement that will hurt US aid more than Israel?

Hosts Evan Gottesman, Eli Kowaz, and Margaux Nijkerk speak to Israel Policy Forum's Policy Director Michael Koplow about how the topic of conditioning American aid to Israel has entered the Democratic Party primary race and what it means for the future of the U.S.-Israel relationship.

Yestrerday, called Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) the Israeli government “racist” and suggested that the US should redirect its aid to Israel and give it to Gaza instead.

“Just when you thought Bernie Sanders couldn’t get any more radical, he outdid himself. He wants to take money we give to Israel to defend itself from terrorists, and give it to Gaza, which is run by terrorists?? Unreal. Why isn’t every other Dem pres candidate saying he’s wrong?” tweeted Haley.

Sanders, who is seeking the Democratic party’s presidential nomination, made the comments during an address at the J Street conference.

"It is not anti-Semitism to say that the Netanyahu government has been racist," Sanders said. "That's a fact."

He also addressed the close friendship between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and ridiculed the two, saying, "One is on the way to being ousted and the other may be sent to prison."

Sanders, who is Jewish, has caused an uproar due to anti-Israel statements he has made in the past.