Israeli arrested after crossing border to Jordan

IDF confirms report about Israeli who crossed the border. Jordan recalled its ambassador following the arrest of two Jordanians in Israel.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Aiman ​​Safadi announced Tuesday that it has been decided to recall the Jordanian ambassador to Israel for consultations in the kingdom.

The Jordanian minister also announced that this is a first step following the arrest of two Jordanian citizens, Heba al-Labadi and Abed a-Rahman Marei, by Israel. Jordan has called the arrests 'illegal.'

The Jordanian minister noted that his country places full responsibility on Israel for the well-being of its citizens. "Putting our citizens' lives in danger is a step worthy of all condemnation. We will consider further protests against Israel so that we understand that we do not intend to give up on this issue," Safadi concluded.

At the same time, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry announced yesterday that Jordan had arrested an Israeli citizen who tried to "illegally infiltrate Jordan through the northern border".

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit confirmed the Jordanian report on an Israeli citizen who crossed the border into Jordan and was arrested.

According to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit, "An Israeli citizen recently crossed the border from Israel to Jordan. He was arrested and is currently being questioned by Jordanian security forces. He crossed the border of his own will."

Heba al-Labadi was arrested last August on the Allenby Crossing, and has since been held under administrative detention. The Shin Bet noted that she was arrested on suspicion of her involvement in "serious security crimes".

A-Labadi has been on a hunger strike in protest against her arrest, Following a deterrioration in her condition, she was evacuated from the Kishon Detention Center on Sunday, where she is being held at Bnei Zion Hospital in Haifa.

Abed a-Rahman Marei was also arrested in August at Allenby Crossing and has since been held under administrative detention. His family claims he has cancer.