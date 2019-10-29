Kushner: I hope Netanyahu and Gantz will work together

Special adviser to the president gives interview in Israel on political situation in Israel and the US, killing of ISIS leader.

US President Donald Trump's senior adviser Jared Kushner stated that he hopes Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahuabd Blue and White MK Benny Gantz will be able to cooperate to end Israel's current political stalemate.

Kushner arrived in Israel yesterday and for the first time met with Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz who currently holds the mandate to form a coalition.

"Benny was a great commander in the IDF and he did a great job and served Israel tremendously," Kushner said in an interview with Channel 13 News Tuesday. "I was impressed that Gantz had good intentions and that he would try to do good things for Israel. I hope he will be able to work with Prime Minister Netanyahu and find a way to move forward (towards a governing coalition). I think the two leaders I met are eager to move forward."

Kushner discussed in detail the political situation in Israel, President Trump's peace plan, Netanyahu's statements about applying sovereignty over the Jordan Valley, the attacks against Trump by Democrats in Congress, the US withdrawal from Syria and the assassination of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

"When we entered the White House, the situation in Syria was terrible against the background of the civil war," Kushner said. "We were able to take ISIS' territories and the work that the president led together with the military, the special forces and the intelligence community and which led to the assassination of the ISIS leader is a big step forward - but there is still much work to be done."