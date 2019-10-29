Tags:impeachment
'House impeachment vote won't change anything'
Republican Rep. Jim Jordan says a House vote on a resolution to formalize the Trump impeachment inquiry can't undo what's already been done.
Jim Jordan
PHOTO: reuters
|
MainAll NewsUS & Canada'House impeachment vote won't change anything'
'House impeachment vote won't change anything'
Republican Rep. Jim Jordan says a House vote on a resolution to formalize the Trump impeachment inquiry can't undo what's already been done.
Jim Jordan
PHOTO: reuters
Tags:impeachment
top