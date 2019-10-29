Trump: ISIS replacement leader also killed

US President says man who would have replaced al-Baghdadi as ISIS' leader has been killed.

The man who would have been the first choice to replace Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi as the leader of the ISIS terrorist organization has been killed, according to US President Donald Trump.

"Just confirmed that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s number one replacement has been terminated by American troops. Most likely would have taken the top spot - Now he is also Dead!" Trump tweeted on Tuesday.

The president did not name the terrorist who was killed.

Al-Baghdadi was killed in a raid by US-led forces in Idlib, Syria, on Saturday.

Trump officially announced on Sunday morning the death of the ISIS chief, providing extensive details about the operation in which he was killed.

Trump said the US suffered no casualties in the operation, while a large number of ISIS fighters were killed along with the terror group’s leader.

Baghdadi "died like a dog. The world is now a much safer place", he adde