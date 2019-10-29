Gush Etzion ramming victim fighting for his life

Nahum Nevis, the 17-year-old who suffered a severe head injury in an August ramming attack in Gush Etzion, is undergoing complex head surgery Tuesday afternoon at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem.

His family asks the public to pray for Nahum Elimelech ben Zahava Rivka.

Nahum suffered a severe head injury and has been operated on several times since the attack in mid-August. The hospital said: "The head injury is severe and will require a long process of treatment. This is not the first surgery Nahum has undergone. He was immediately operated on when he arrived which saved him from death."

In the attack that was perpetrated at Elazar Junction in Gush Etzion, Nahum's 20-year-old sister Noam was wounded. She was released from Hadassah Hospital about two-and-a-half weeks after the attack.

When she left the hospital, Noam said, "I thank all the people of Israel. In everything that I've been through since the attack, I'm surrounded by good people and I'm embraced in kindness; it wasn't self-evident that the day would come and I'd be released."

Nahum and his sister Noam, who live in Elazar in Gush Etzion, left for the bus stop at Elazar Junction to join their family members who were on vacation in the north.

As they made their way on the sidewalk from the crossing to the bus station, the attacker rushed them in his vehicle and struck them with great force. Noam was moderately injured and Nachum critically.

A police officer passing the spot noticed a vehicle speeding toward a bus stop to hit the two youths, saw that the attacker was trying to get out of the car, fired at him, and neutralized him.