Victim of scam wins back money in lotto

After losing 1.1 million shekels to scam, Rishon Letzion resident discovers he won the lottery for the same amount.

The winner of the second prize of 1.1 million shekels from the lottery held on October 19 is a father of two, a resident of Rishon Letzion who filled out a lotto form at a cost of 90 shekels.

The story of the win is particularly unusual in light of the fact that the winner recently fell victim to a scam in the course of his work, when a customer who owed him a fair amount of money filed for bankruptcy.

The winner said that during High Holiday prayers, and especially on the night of Hoshana Rabah, he prayed to get out of the difficult situation in which he found himself.

After the lottery, the winner went to the stall where he had filled out the form and found that he had won the same amount that the customer who filed for bankruptcy owed - 1.1 million shekels.