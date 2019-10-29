UK Amb: Israel is our ally, cooperation is spectacular

UK amb. to Israel relates to Iranian dispute, rise in antisemitism, annexation and would Corbyn affect relations between the countries

Britain’s Ambassador to Israel emphasizes that his country remains firmly committed to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, even after the resignation of former Prime Minister Theresa May and her replacement by Boris Johnson.

Arutz Sheva met Ambassador Neil Wigan, who replaced David Quarrey four months ago as the UK’s top diplomat in Israel. Speaking at the Ambassador's official residence in Ramat Gan, Ambassador Wigan said that his government remains supportive of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action – better known as the Iran nuclear deal – and opposes the restoration of sanctions against Tehran.

“Sanctions have harmed the economy,” Wigan said, while thus far leaving the Iranian regime largely unaffected, warning that the US sanctions had made Tehran become “even more extreme.”

“We aren’t pushing for regime change,” continued Wigan, adding that the UK was seeking changes to the regime’s behavior instead.

While this position is at odds with both the American and Israeli governments’ stances on Iran, the British Ambassador nevertheless was optimistic about the prospects for cooperation.

“Although we disagree, there is a lot we agree on and can discuss and there's much to do.”

Peace process with the Palestinian Authority

Wigan also touched on Israel’s ongoing political stalemate, its failure thus far to form a new government after both the April or September elections, and how the deadlock has forced the US to push off the unveiling of its Middle East peace plan.

Though Wigan said that relations between London and Jerusalem were unaffected by the political deadlock in Israel, he did say the UK was shifting its efforts in the region from promoting the peace process to economic development in the Palestinian Authority.

Gaza, in particular, Wigan said, is in need of outside support.

“There is a need for basic services. We understand the security needs of Israel, and we hear the complaints of goods being misused, but we must help the people [in Gaza]."

The ambassador also doubled down on Britain’s support of the two-state solution and Palestinian statehood, calling the establishment of a Palestinian state the “only viable solution”.

“The UK sees that as the only viable solution, we can’t see a solution without a Palestinian state.”

Wigan reiterated Britain’s disapproval of Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s plans to extend Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley, calling the plan a “big issue”.

“We're not going to make any threats about that, but it's a big issue, I make clear to many officials in Israel that this is something that concerns the officials in the UK. We clearly oppose it.”

Brexit and Labour

Turning to domestic British politics and their impact on British Jews and the Israel-UK relationship, Wigan said the uncertainty surrounding the implementation of Brexit and Britain’s departure from the European Union would have no effect on ties with Israel.

Wigan called the security ties with Israel “very close”, dubbing Israel a “good ally” of the UK and noted that the UK is Israel's largest trading partner in Europe.

"The cooperation is spectacular. It wasn't always like that. Today there are more joint exercises, more cooperation,” continued Wigan, citing the major contract signed by the Royal Air Force with Israel’s Elbit for simulators and trainer aircraft.

Should the UK elect Labour UK chief Jeremy Corbyn as premier, Israel-UK relations would be “different”, cautioned Wigan, adding that Israel would likely alter its position vis-à-vis the UK as well. However, Ambassador Wigan emphasized that bilateral ties in many fields like trade, tech and research, will keep the bilateral relations strong

Regarding the rise in anti-Semitism in the UK, Wigan said that while most Jews in Britain feel safe and Jewish emigration from the UK had fallen, the rise in anti-Jewish sentiment has been palpable.

“It is extraordinary and horrifying that we’re talking about this now; there is a real feeling in the British Jewish community of a rise in anti-Semitism, especially in the political discourse.” The Ambassador emphasized that the increase is felt in online and political discourse but not in terms of physical threats and attacks. "Jews feel safe", he noted and stated that there is much more holocaust memorial in the UK educational system and less Jews are moving from the UK to Israel.