PM chairs special discussion on crime in Arab sector

"We are meeting here in an effort to bring about change," Netanyahu says at meeting to advance a plan to deal with violence in Arab society.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday night chaired a special discussion at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, on advancing a plan to deal with violence and crime in Arab society.

"We are holding this meeting in light of the severe problems that have developed in Arab society, within Arab communities, of crime and murders," Netanyahu said at the start of the meeting. "This is causing great suffering there for the residents as well as major harm to the State of Israel. Therefore, we are meeting here in an effort to bring about change. While this effort has already begun, with the establishment – for the first time – of police stations in the Arab communities by the previous government, we want to try to expand this and embrace other areas so that we will be able to effect comprehensive change."

Prime Minister Netanyahu ordered the establishment of a committee chaired by Prime Minister's Office Acting Director General Ronen Peretz to – within 90 days – formulate a national policy to eradicate violence and crime in Arab society. The team will include the director generals of the relevant ministries and the National Security Council, and will also hold a dialogue with Arab [local] authority chairmen.

It was also decided at the discussion to continue increased activity by the police to maintain security for the populace in Arab communities. The Prime Minister also instructed that budgetary sources be found to open additional police stations in Arab communities.

Also attending the discussion were Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan, Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon, Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, Education Minister Rafi Peretz, Justice Minister Amir Ohana, National Security Council Director Meir Ben-Shabbat, Prime Minister's Office Acting Director General Ronen Peretz, Israel Police Acting Commissioner Motti Cohen, National Economic Council Chairman Avi Simhon, Justice Ministry representatives and other senior officials.