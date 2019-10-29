'No budget without funding for haredi special ed'

Finance Committee Chairman Moshe Gafni (UTJ) promised that he would not allow the state budget to pass unless funding was provided for haredi special education students.

"I am fighting will all my strength for special education in independent but recognized schools," he said. "I ask my friends in this committee to turn to the Finance Minister and the official in charge of the Finance Ministry's Budget Department and demand that they provide funding for these children, who are legally entitled to it."

"I don't have the tools to fight them at the moment.

"This means that there will be no money for hospitals, public transportation, the subsidized medicine basket, Holocaust survivors, food baskets, education, welfare, and infrastructure.

"We're about to pass the 2020 budget, so we have the tools, and I warn everyone here and now: We will not pass the state budget if the special education budget is not included in it."