Reps of Likud national camp embark on campaign in Judea, Samaria

Likud groups call for cooperation, launch campaign to increase number of Likud members in Judea and Samaria by 3,000 before primaries.

Representatives of the national groups in the Likud met in light of recent political developments, first and foremost of which is the granting of the task of forming a government to Blue and White leader MK Benny Gantz.

The representatives decided to concentrate their activities into a single, shared platform called “Melukadim” [“United,” related to the word “Likud”].

At the meeting, the participants called, among other things, for cooperation between the national groups in the Likud in order to advance the goals of the movement, and also decided to embark on a campaign and intensive field work to increase the number of Likud members in Judea and Samaria by 3000 persons before the upcoming primaries.

The participants emphasized that they were not waiting for the establishment of a unity government but were already working on the infrastructure to expand Likud's ranks in order to recruit new members, including those from the other parties on the Right.

Sources at the meeting said that the purpose of the meeting was, among other things, "to produce unions instead of divisions," and that "contrary to what happened in Yamina, where they sought the fastest possible division, we are looking for unity to strengthen Likud and the Right’s activity in Judea and Samaria and the State of Israel in general."