PA caves, Israeli cattle to be allowed in

After barring importation of cattle from Israel, Palestinian Authority to grant special permits, allowing imports next week.

The Palestinian Authority has agreed to permit the importation of cattle from Israel, after previously barring such imports.

On Tuesday, Kan Reshet Bet reported that the Palestinian Authority’s agriculture office had decided to establish a special committee to authorize PA farmers and businesses to bring in cattle which they have already purchased from Israel.

The new committee will also rule on future requests to import cattle from Israel.

The importation of cattle from Israel into the PA is expected to resume next week.

According to a report by Gal Berger, the decision was reached following a meeting between Israeli and Palestinian Authority officials Monday, including Shlomo Ben Eliyahu, the director-general of the Israeli Agriculture Ministry, and the PA’s deputy agriculture chief.