Pittsburgh: Bus falls into sinkhole

Street may be closed for up to two weeks after bus, private vehicle, fall into surprise sinkhole.

A public transit bus driving Monday morning in downtown Pittsburgh fell into a sinkhole, NBC News reported.

Hours later, the Port Authority succeeded in lifting the bus out. The bus' sole passenger was treated for minor injuries, and the driver appeared unharmed.

The bus and a Kia Optima fell into the sinkhole while waiting at a red light, NBC noted.

Rescue was complicated due to the fact that the sinkhole was located directly above three power lines, and several gas lines, WXPI said. The lines were turned off prior to the rescue.

It is not yet clear what caused the sinkhole, which was estimated to be 15-20 feet deep. However, if the power and fiber-optic cable lines were damaged, communications for Verizon and Comcast customers could be influenced throughout the tri-state area, Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissirch said.

The street could be closed for up to two weeks.