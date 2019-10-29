Conflict in Blue and White

Members of the center-left Blue and White party on Monday argued with the party chairman, MK Benny Gantz, who demanded that the party maintain ambiguity and not publicly rule out the possibility of forming a minority government with the support of the Joint Arab List.

According to Kan Bet, the party's leaders demanded the MKs not expressly state in interviews that a minority government is off the table. However, some of the party's MKs fiercely opposed this stance.

A harsh debate ensued, with MKs Zvi Hauser, Yoaz Hendel, and Orit Farkash-Hacohen opposing the vagueness and MKs Yair Lapid and Ram Ben Barak insisting on it.

In an instructional session given by Gantz and the party's negotiating team, party MKs were told about the vague stance and requested to adhere to it.

"There's no such thing," Hendel argued. "From my perspective there's no vagueness. A minority government like that is not an option and we need to say that out loud. It's an ideological issue."

Ben Barak raised his voice at Hendel, demanding he adhere the rule.

Hauser argued that the vagueness was a major mistake which will harm the party and will not help talks with the Likud party at all.

Lapid, for his part, said later: "It is unthinkable that we'll have those who say that a stance is only an ideological issue for them, and everyone else is opportunistic. That can't be."

Former Defense Minister Moshe Ya'alon, one of the party's leaders, tried to suggest a compromise, saying that even though vagueness is good for the party, only those who are in favor of a Jewish and democratic state can be the party's partners.

"Everyone has an opinion, but Blue and White has only one stance," Gantz insisted.

A Blue and White statement said: "Unlike what goes on in other parties, Blue and White holds open discussions and does not sign statements of loyalty. Blue and White is committed and united in its goal of creating a liberal and broad unity government led by Benny Gantz."