Steelers hold moment of silence for Tree of Life victims

Several family members of Tree of Life victims join Steelers for moment of silence before game against the Miami Dolphins.

The Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday held a moment of silence before their game against the Miami Dolphins to commemorate the first anniversary of the shooting attack on the Tree of Life Synagogue.

Team President Art Rooney II said that the remembrance was in honor of the victims and their families.

Several family members of Tree of Life victims stood on the sideline with the Steelers during Monday’s pregame ceremony, reported The Associated Press.

The shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue on October 27, 2018, killed 11 worshippers and wounded seven others.

The Steelers had also held a moment of silence in honor of the victims of the Tree of Life shooting the day after it occurred last year.

The team at the time edited the team logo to include a Star of David, next to the words, “Stronger Than Hate.” The Steelers later donated $70,000 raised by the “Stronger Than Hate” campaign to the victims of the attack.

On Sunday, Pittsburgh marked the anniversary of the shooting with numerous community service projects and private and public memorial services.

The shooter, Robert Bowers, who was armed with an AR-15 and three handguns, allegedly yelled “I want to kill all Jews” during the attack. He was initially indicted on 44 counts. In January, a federal grand jury added 19 charges to the 44 counts previously levied against Bowers. 13 of the new counts are hate crime violations and the others accuse him of obstructing religious beliefs and discharging a firearm during crimes of violence.

In August, the US Justice Department said it would seek the death penalty for Bowers.