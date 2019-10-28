Hiker who fell to death in Judean Desert identified

21-year-old Yerachmiel Yeshaya identified as hiker who was killed as a result of a fall during a trip in the Judean Desert.

21-year-old Yerachmiel Yeshaya from Jerusalem is the hiker who was killed on Monday as a result of a fall during a trip in the Judean Desert.

Israeli police and the Megilot Rescue Unit, assisted by a helicopter, located him after several hours of searching.

Yeshaya is believed to have fallen from a height of about 30 meters in the Samar River. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other hikers who were lightly injured were rescued using ropes and stretchers and received medical treatment at the scene.