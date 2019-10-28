Pelosi: House to vote to begin formal impeachment investigation

House Speaker to have Congress vote on formal impeachment investigation against President Trump this week.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced Monday that the House would vote this week on a resolution formally launching impeachment investigation against President Donald Trump.

Pelosi sent a letter to House Democrats which she wrote that the move "affirms the ongoing, existing investigation" and "establishes the procedure" for further investigative actions.

“We are taking this step to eliminate any doubt as to whether the Trump Administration may withhold documents, prevent witness testimony, disregard duly authorized subpoenas, or continue obstructing the House of Representatives," Pelosi said.

The vote will take place on Thursday, according to Fox News.