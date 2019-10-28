Arab MK: Trump, Netanyahu 'cruel, corrupt leaders'

Joint Arab List head: Cruel, corrupt leaders like Trump & Netanyahu divide us against each other, steal from us, take our rights.

Joint Arab List Chairman Ayman Odeh was invited to speak at the J Street 2019 Conference, where he agitated against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump.



"Friends, my heart breaks with you. We can't accept the return of neo-Nazis and supremacists or the politicians that enable them," Odeh said. "Whether in Pittsburgh or Christchurch or occupied Duma our pain is with one another and we will protect each other."

Odeh went on, "Our struggles are connected. Cruel and corrupt leaders like Trump and Netanyahu are dividing us against each other while they steal from us, take away our rights and damage our environment.

"We have proven that cooperation between Arab and Jewish people is the only... political strategy that will lead to a better future for all."

Odeh concluded by saying: "Let's be brave. In the words of the great American poet 'history has its eyes on us'."